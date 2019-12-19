A new place started in Jayanagar, near to Jain College and in the border of JP Nagar is Cake Tales. A small cosy place with limited seating has a wonderful Bakery which serves Pastries and other Savory confectioneries. The Croissants and Cookies are awesome too. Amazing varieties of cookies are available for sale and on Sundays, you get them at an offer of 1+1. Espresso and Latte are also served. One can chill in the evening for quite some time here.
Drop By This Cosy & Small Economical Cafe At Jayanagar
Bakeries
- Price for two: ₹ 300
- Delivery Available
- Nearest Metro Station: Jayanagar
Great For
What Makes It Awesome?
How Much Did It Cost?
Under ₹500
Best To Go With?
Family, Bae, Kids
Bakeries
- Price for two: ₹ 300
- Delivery Available
- Nearest Metro Station: Jayanagar
Comments (0)