Drop By This Cosy & Small Economical Cafe At Jayanagar

A new place started in Jayanagar, near to Jain College and in the border of JP Nagar is Cake Tales. A small cosy place with limited seating has a wonderful Bakery which serves Pastries and other Savory confectioneries. The Croissants and Cookies are awesome too. Amazing varieties of cookies are available for sale and on Sundays, you get them at an offer of 1+1. Espresso and Latte are also served. One can chill in the evening for quite some time here.