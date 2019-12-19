Drop By This Cosy & Small Economical Cafe At Jayanagar

Bakeries

Cake Tales

Jayanagar, Bengaluru
4.4
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

Poornima Towers, 1224, 26th Main Road, 9th Block, Jayanagar, Bengaluru

Great For

What Makes It Awesome?

A new place started in Jayanagar, near to Jain College and in the border of JP Nagar is Cake Tales. A small cosy place with limited seating has a wonderful Bakery which serves Pastries and other Savory confectioneries. The Croissants and Cookies are awesome too. Amazing varieties of cookies are available for sale and on Sundays, you get them at an offer of 1+1. Espresso and Latte are also served. One can chill in the evening for quite some time here.

How Much Did It Cost?

Under ₹500

Best To Go With?

Family, Bae, Kids

