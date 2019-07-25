This Cute Little Cafe Serves The Best Coffee With Amazing Quick Bites

img-gallery-featured
Coffee Shop

Ecstasy

Indira Nagar, Bengaluru
4.2
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

589, 1st Cross Road, HAL 2nd Stage, Indiranagar, Bengaluru

image-map-default

What Makes It Awesome?

Ecstasy is a cute little cafe on 12th main in Indiranagar. They serve good coffee and they have different spices and snacks for sale. I tried their pasta and lemonade and it was very filling. It’s a good place to catch up with friends and chat away for a while with good coffee and food.

How Much Did It Cost?

₹500 - ₹1,000

Coffee Shop

Ecstasy

Indira Nagar, Bengaluru
4.2
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

589, 1st Cross Road, HAL 2nd Stage, Indiranagar, Bengaluru

image-map-default