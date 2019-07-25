Ecstasy is a cute little cafe on 12th main in Indiranagar. They serve good coffee and they have different spices and snacks for sale. I tried their pasta and lemonade and it was very filling. It’s a good place to catch up with friends and chat away for a while with good coffee and food.
This Cute Little Cafe Serves The Best Coffee With Amazing Quick Bites
Coffee Shop
- Price for two: ₹ 600
- Nearest Metro Station: Indiranagar
What Makes It Awesome?
How Much Did It Cost?
₹500 - ₹1,000
