South Bangalore — where temples and darshinis {south-Indian food joints} lie next door to malls and microbreweries. Unapologetically diverse, this is the locality where the past resides comfortably with the present. From pop-up flower carts to saree shops and street side vendors selling curry leaves, ginger to coriander, South Bangalore is bold with character. Whether you are new to the city or a resident, we have a day planner for you, which will have you hopping across nagars {or suburbs} like BTM, Jayanagar or JP Nagar experiencing South Bangalore to the fullest.
A Day In The Life Of South Bangalore: Hood Hopping Through BTM, Jayanagar And JP Nagar
8am - Anti-Gravity Yoga at the Ashmayu Yoga Centre
This is specially dedicated to morning people. The Anti-Gravity yoga class at Ashmanyu Yoga Centre is all about swinging with glee from suspension ropes and practicing yoga upside-down. The class focuses on stretches and spinal-cord relaxation techniques, which may appear like slow movements, but you will feel the intensity. If you are a Crossfit or high-cardio buff, don’t diss us just yet — the intense stretches are perfect for muscle conditioning, prepping you for better workouts.
Where: Ashmayu Yoga & Wellness, 20/1, 3rd Floor, 24th Main, off 15th Cross, opposite Hotel Crystal Castle, 6th Phase, JP Nagar
Contact: +91 968600222
Timings: 8am-9pm
Find them on Facebook here
Check out the Ashmayu Yoga website here.
9.30 am - MTR
Yoga done. Now time for some breakfast after all that aerial swinging. While South Bangalore is dotted with local eateries — MTR in JP Nagar is a local gem with its ever popular menu. Opt for their ghee laden dosas, crispy vadas, pineapple kesari bath or fragrant kara bath as your choice of brekkie. It is noisy, chaotic and unfussy, and is one of those places where efficient service and delicious food is at its best.
Where: 44, Kutchi Bhavan, Opp. Mini Forest, 1st Main, JP Nagar, 3rd Phase
Price: INR 100 upwards
Contact: 080 26586633
Timings: 7am-9:30pm
Find them on Facebook here
Check out their website here.
- Price for two: ₹ 250
The Egg Factory, JP Nagar
Don’t feel like a south Indian breakfast? How about an eggy one? Fancy waffles, cream cheese French toast, eggs or all of the above? The selection of Indian and continental will certainly meet all your eggspectations here.
Where: Find The Egg Factory near you here.
Price: INR 200 upwards
Contact: 080 40124848
Timings: 8am
Find them on Facebook here
Check out their website here
- Price for two: ₹ 700
10.30am - Madivala Lake, BTM
You are fed and rolling yourself out — and we have the perfect place to unwind. The Madiwala lake is bordered by a pristine park, with the gorgeous water body overlooking the skyline of Bangalore. Whether you want to go boating till the small island, or just admire the lake from dry land — the quaint scenic spot is an oasis from the hustle and bustle of the city.
Where: EWS Colony, 234, 19th Cross Rd, BTM 2nd Stage, EWS Colony, Stage 2, BTM 2nd Stage
Timings: 6am-6pm
1pm - Food Street, 7th Cross Road
Is it lunch time already? Prepare to be spoilt for choice at 7th Cross Road. With unlimited options — from rolls, momos, Chinese, biryani to Punjabi, and even European food, you can enjoy a little bit of everything here. The popular Laddoos is iconic for their chaats and parathas, while Lazeez and Rolls on Wheels entice you with their aromas of mutton rolls. Whether you want Andhra food or a dish with authentic Punjabi tadka masala, 7th Cross is sure to unleash your inner glutton.
Where: 7th Cross Road, BTM Layout
Timings: noon onwards
3pm - Market to Market, Jayanagar
Stomach cravings sorted? Now time to do some shopping. Hidden boutiques full of handicrafts and organic goodies await you in Jayanagar. Visit Raaga, a store full of trinkets from traditional handicrafts to authentic Tanjore paintings. Choose from little knick-knacks, bronze artifacts, or even collectors’ items. A few doors down, enter Grameen Angadi a fair-trade store that showcases weaves and organic produce in the form of beauty and food products. You simply cannot miss their signature hand-painted exteriors. From organic jojoba oil to raagi biscuits, browse through their collection of fair-trade certified products. If you are looking to jazz up your ethnic wardrobe, choose from their handcrafted Kalamkari printed and handloom series, dress materials and more.
Where: Raaga, 8, 11th Main Road, 39th A Cross Jayanagar 4th T Block and Grameen Angadi, 8, 11th Main Road, 39th A Cross Jayanagar 4th T Block
Price: INR 50 upwards
Contact: 080 22441835 {Raaga} and 080 2244 1835 {Grameen Angadi}
Timings: 9.30am-9pm
5.30pm - Sweet Treats at Sri Venketeshwara
You are in authentic Kannadiga hoods, so enjoy the local cuisine and treat yourself to a rich afternoon snack to go along with your filter coffee. We hear you say Mysore Pak, but allow us to introduce you to the Chiroti — a flaky, dry pastry topped with warm almond milk, garnished with icing sugar and almond flakes. Making a rare appearance on restaurant menus but a staple dessert at Kannadiga weddings, you can enjoy this at Sri Venkateshwara Sweet Meal stall.
Where: 301A, 9th Main Road, 34th A Cross, 4th Block, Jayanagar
Price: INR 20 upwards
Contact: 080 22445502
Timings: 10am-11pm
Check out their website here.
- Price for two: ₹ 200
7pm - Rooftop Rendezvous At Brewsky
Watching the sunset from a rooftop bar with a pint of freshly-brewed beer is very much a reality at Brewsky. Seasonal brews, be it Belgian or German, spiced with notes of cloves and banana is created in Brewsky’s own microbrewery. Sit back and sip on the golden brews.
Where: 4th and 5th floor, Goenka Chambers, 19th Main Road, Jeewan Griha Colony, 2nd Phase, J P Nagar
Price: INR 1,000
Contact: +91 7676796666
Timings: 12.30am – 12.30pm
Find them on Facebook here.
Check out their website here.
- Price for two: ₹ 1700
10pm - After Hours At Watsons
If the party has just started, head on over to Watson’s, a few doors down for a tipple and enjoy their playlist of old-school rock. A no-fuss liquor menu serving the usuals will greet you, the pub grub is delightful and spans across many cuisines. Whether you want a chicken ghee roast with beer or the pizza with their signature cocktails, feel free to mix it up and soak in the ambiance.
Where: 688, 15th Cross Rd, Jeewan Griha Colony, 2nd Phase, JP Nagar
Price: INR 250
Contact: 080 39512447
Timings: 11am-11pm
Find them on Facebook here.
- Price for two: ₹ 1300
Comments (0)