This Casual Dining Bar Is A Go-To Place For Some Amazing Quick Bites!

Cirkus is casual dining and bar located in HSR Layout Sector 4. A 2-floor outlet with a huge seating capacity. The lower floor is air-conditioned and has a standard seating arrangement, it feels more family-friendly. The top floor is huge compared to the floor below, it houses a big bar counter with bar stools, it has a row of sofa seating, high chairs with tables and standard seating arrangement. There's a projector display streaming live sporting and other events. One of the good places in HSR to spend quality time with friends while relishing wholesome and delicious food and drinks. Very patient full and courteous staff, the food was delivered on time. The service was really good. I didn't notice anything in the service part that I have to complain about. Hassle free parking space for 2 wheelers and 4 wheelers right in front of the outlet. Food Menu is North Indian, Continental, Italian, Fast Food.