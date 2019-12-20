A Small Little Outlet To Grab Some Amazing Quick Bites!

Casual Dining

Checkpost

JP Nagar, Bengaluru
4.1
₹ ₹ ₹ 

47/1, Mini Forest, 9th Cross Road, Phase 3, JP Nagar, Bengaluru

What Makes It Awesome?

Checkpost: There are lots of variety in terms of cuisines and dishes, from rice to dosa at very friendly rates. The ambience is simple and clean with fast and good service. Coming to food, we had ordered Veg Biryani which tasted okay, then Dhal khichdi was hot and good. The food here is not that tasty and could be prepared better.

How Much Did It Cost?

₹500 - ₹1,000

Best To Go With?

Family, Big Group, Bae, Kids.

