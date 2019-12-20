Checkpost: There are lots of variety in terms of cuisines and dishes, from rice to dosa at very friendly rates. The ambience is simple and clean with fast and good service. Coming to food, we had ordered Veg Biryani which tasted okay, then Dhal khichdi was hot and good. The food here is not that tasty and could be prepared better.
A Small Little Outlet To Grab Some Amazing Quick Bites!
Casual Dining
- Price for two: ₹ 600
- Delivery Available
- Nearest Metro Station: Rashtreeya Vidyalaya Road
What Makes It Awesome?
How Much Did It Cost?
₹500 - ₹1,000
Best To Go With?
Family, Big Group, Bae, Kids.
