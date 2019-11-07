Zoey's: Drive Through This Cute Little Cafe For Their Yum Food!

When you want a nice drive away from the hustle-bustle of the city for some amazing ambiance and yum food, head straight to Zoeys. This cafe at its new location (opp. St Patrick's Academy ) on Sarjapur road is bigger and better. The big plus is the space coupled with some tastefully done decor. It gives the place it's uniqueness. Now coming to the food, the menu has a wide range of dishes from salads to sandwiches, pasta, burgers, pancakes, waffles. They have it all! Food is simply great and the English breakfast is also their specialty here. The Service staff is cordial, prompt and friendly. To my friends in Bangalore, Zoeys is a must-go destination to spend some quality time with family and friends!