A Fabulous Dining Experience In The Largest Cocktail Bar Of Asia

After The Reservoire won the Restuarant of the Year award in the Biggest festival, WOAP we kind of expect much from the place and yet one won't be disappointed in that. Just not the best restaurant, but also the largest cocktail Bar of Asia. One has a feel of NYC in Reservoire with its three-floor quirky ambience. In one word, we have Big Apple in Namma Bengaluru serving more than 200 cocktails each one being unique. The Reservoire Experience is also economical, awesome and wholesome. Hence the place is just not another watering hole in the city. The signature cocktails here are not to be found anywhere. Jack's Cigar is one awesome cocktail where Jack Daniel whiskey blended with bourbon and given a touch of Cigar smoke with a while new equipment to make it tasty. This is a perfect drink for Whisky lovers. Gin Salad is very refreshing with peppers, olives, basil and cucumber and not to forget the Gin. One amazing cocktail to be refreshed. Other recommendation would be Banana old fashioned, changing my perspective for the old fashioned, fusion with Banana. The food here is a class apart, with fusion being the main concept, starting from the RFC or Reservoire Fried Chicken where fresh chicken is deep-fried at the moment and served with a smile. Chicken Nippat Masala is made so well with the perfect spice and flavour as of the street. Chicken Schezwan momos are steamed to perfection, the stuffing is a bit spicy and one can never let down the dish. Mushroom Schezwan and Thai Grilled fish are lovely. The margarita pizza is classic and one can count on it whereas the Chicken Tikka Pizza is for the meat lover in you. Nowadays, pubs have started making Biryani and Reservoire has excelled in it. A huge huge huge shout out for the Desserts here. Jack Daniels Cake or JD Cake is mesmerizing with brownie blended with the Jack. The Kahlua Fudge is too good, where Kahlua is perfectly proportioned with chocolate and made as a fudge. The biggest bar can make the best Alcoholic deserts. The new additions are the Whisky and Rum chocolates which are delightful.