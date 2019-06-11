This Cafe Just Turned A Decade Old & Are Celebrating With A Special Menu!

Bengaluru is just not the Pub Capital of India, it has a good cafe culture dated to Koshys. Here is a fantastic Cafe with amazing Food and the most popular Hot Chocolate. Happy Belly Bakes is home for awesome desserts, they may seem familiar, but it is the motto of Chef Trupti to keep the menu simple and superb. A special mention for the Desserts here. Apple pie was outstanding including the presentation. The Naama Chocolate is one of a kind here, Triple Ganache is one to die for. The Baked Toffee Cheesecake is one of the best in Bengaluru. The toffee glaze to the base it is a melt in mouth wonder. The Hot Chocolate here has a separate fan base and it's worth the hype. Quiche here is made freshly of customised sizes and Mushroom Quiche here is worth a try. Mushroom lovers would love this. Spinach and Corn Toastie was filled with cheese and the sauce here used for it was fantastic. Chicken Toastie is for meat lovers and had the perfect spice. In the main course, the Smoked Lasagna was baked to perfection with spice levels to be next level. Mexican Bowl is a balanced diet and highly recommended here. Mushroom Kemp is a must try. Not to forget that the place is Kid Friendly where there is also a Child's play area. Also, pet friendly.