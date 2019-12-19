With Continental & North Indian Cuisine, Check Out This Quirky Restaurant

Fire Station is casual dining and pub located in Electronic city phase 2, it's themed after Fire Station and also named after it. A much-needed leisure place for the area where there aren't many options to visit. The place is comprised of 2 floors, one is the 4th floor of the building and the other one is a rooftop which is just above the 4th floor. The 4th floor is air-conditioned with cosy seating arrangement, it also houses the kitchen of the outlet. Rooftop is an open-air atmosphere with huge space and can easily accommodate a large crowd. The seating arrangement is very spacious with a mix and match of wooden tables and seating of different sizes. The floor also has a huge bar counter, a deck for DJ to play the music and 2 LED tv screens airing regular LIVE sporting events and other entertainment stuff. The food menu is Continental and North Indian. Their finger foods are really mesmerizing and the presentation of food is even more appealing and makes the food very tempting. Mocktails and cocktails menu spread is good, having so many signature cocktails in the menu themed and prepared around Fire element. Excellent service.