This Popular Microbrewery Offers Varities Of Craft Beer & Delicious Food

Brew Meister is a Microbrewery and Casual Dining restaurant located in Jayanagar. It is comprised of three floors that is the 3rd floor, 4th floor and rooftop of the building. The rooftop one is a full open-air atmosphere which also houses a small bar counter, the 4th floor is the most occupied floor of the outlet, a part of the floor(4th). It is a semi open-air area covered with glass sheet roof which is kinda cool and it covers you from the rain (as it rained when we were there) and you don't have to move away from the spot and still feel the open air experience. The rest of the floor (4th) is made as an indoor lounge type with cosy seating arrangement along with housing a big bar counter. This indoor section of the floor has a staircase which leads you to the rooftop, also a small part of the floor is installed with big beer distillers. They also have a projector set up on the floor where they stream regular sporting and other entertainment events. The food menu is of North Indian, Continental, Finger Food, American, Pan Asian cuisine. excellent starters, the main course are highly satisfying, desserts are mouthwatering and delicious. There are a bunch of exotic & signature cocktails on the beverage menu. service is excellent. The place is a fun-filled place and thrilled with the music, open air and energetic crowd. Definitely a top leisure spot in & around Jayanagar.