From Yum Shakes To Classic Desserts, Lokl Is Winning Hearts!

LOKL serves you American and Continental cuisines. They have good options and varieties in veg and non-veg dishes. The ambience is something different where we can sit outside or inside to enjoy their dishes. First thing I ordered was shakes: 1) Founder's Favorite - this was cool and good in taste. 2) Butterscotch Milkshake- a nice flavour of Butterscotch with some chocolates too. Food: 1) Tomato soup - bit Spicy and tanginess was making this soup too good. Beard crumbs with it was good enough. 2) Assorted veggies - it was kind of pakodas which contained potato, cauliflower, etc 3) Palak pakoda - palak was nice crispy n taste. 4) Shrimp paste - this was the best Shrimp pasta I ever had. Do try it out here 5) Veg Pizza - the taste was normal and cheesy 6) Mushrooms pakoda - the taste was good but was bit oily 7) Chicken sizzler - this was good too. The chicken was nicely cooked and was soft with rice and different veggies in it 8) Mac and cheese Pasta - nice cheesy with white sauce pasta. It was delicious 9) Hummus with Falafel - hummus was a bit tangy. It was quite okay. Desserts: 1) Red velvet 2) Cheesecake 3) Chocolate cake All were good with a nice proportion.