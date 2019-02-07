Escape From The Chaos To These Impressive Heritage Sites At Mahabalipuram

The temple city of Mahabalipuram is situated 300 kilometres away from Banglore and 60 kilometres off Chennai. Mahabalipuram is a historic city and a UNESCO World Heritage Site. It is home to several tourist attractions that make for great exploration and sightseeing. There are several temples which are the UNESCO World Heritage Sites which never fail to amaze the visitors. Here are the most famous tourist attractions in Mahabalipuram: Arjuna’s Penance, Shore Temple, Cave temples, Pancha Ratha, Panchpandava mandapa. A most recommended place to visit is the Seashell Museum. A single person by name K Raja Mohamed collected 40,000 different varieties of Seashells around the world. The serenity, the alluring atmosphere and the impressive setting with many beautiful white sandy beaches dotted with casuarina trees are all the more reason as to why one would want to visit this wonderful town.