A Great Hangout Place With Drinks & Delicious Pub Grub

Copacabana is a newbie in town in the Cambridge Layout, that is a little secluded but still close to CBD. Ended up here for a lunch catch-up with friends & discovered this is the same place which used to be occupied by Retro, a personal favourite earlier. The ambience was definitely new with beautiful & airy outdoor seating and an indoor section as well. Started off with a few cocktails & mocktails which were wonderful & the food complimented the decor retaining the same friendly service of its previous occupant. The vegetarian nachos were delicious & So was the quesadillas. The house chips made all the difference, and the only nitpick I would have is the absence of guacamole. The potato, corn & cheese kibbeh was delicious in its right portion size, the accompanied sauces were great. The Broccoli Soup was one of the best I had in recent times, Creamy, Rich with strong broccoli flavours & bits in a nice creamy sauce. The accompanied garlic bread was decent. For mains, I had the vegetable biriyani that was full of flavour, reminded me of those delicious Tawa Pulao I have savoured in Mumbai & Delhi. It was a perfect combo which came with nice papad, Raita, and one of the most wonderful Gulab Jamoon. The gelato was just ok, with just the strawberry gelato standing out to be great among the flavours we ordered & shared. Overall a great place to catch-up over crafty cocktails, wonderful mocktails & Great pub grub, with delicious mains, definitely an outstanding service to top the whole experience.