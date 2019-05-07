A Green Cafe With A Delicious Menu & A Captivating Ambience

Bangalore Has Many Hidden Gems & I Am Happy To Have Discovered One More, The Rogue Elephant; This cafe is An Airy Green Space Canopied By A Large Tree. The Place Is More Than Just Beautiful & The Food Served Here Hits All The Right Notes. On a sunny Bangalore afternoon, we thirsty bunch ended up here, for a round of summer quenchers and some light food. The watermelon juice was just that, no syrups, no added sugar, beautifully sweet, and not even extra cold, in fact, we had to ask for a few ice cubes. The cold coffee here might sound very plain, but it’s better than any frappe from the chains, personally, I found it a little sweet, but am sure that could be customised to one’s taste. To kick off the meal, I started off with a soup of the day & a salad. A Bright & Beautiful Summer Salad With Buttery Avocados & Delicious Ripe Mangos With toasted almonds in a bed of Kasundi tossed iceberg lettuce, it was perfection in terms of presentation as well in terms of taste. The soup of the day was a flavourful Asian soup, inspired by the Burmese Khowsuey, a delicious broth with strong flavours of Myanmar in a mild textured soup. The pita with hummus is something that was recommended & is glad we listened & tried them. Thin little fluffy pitas served with a textured, creamy well-seasoned hummus, one of the best in Bangalore I must say. For mains, I ordered the Thai Green Curry, though I was warned that South East Asian is not their speciality and I should try their Italian fare. Being adamant I did have the Thai curry, which was good, but not very delicious as I would have expected it to be. I sampled a bit of The Cajun Grilled Chicken & Thai Grilled Chicken from my friends. Both the dishes were great but what I loved, even more, were the potato salad served aside and the raw mango, papaya relish. Absolutely delighted with the mains. Desserts were a level apart altogether, the mango Panacotta was delicious and smooth as silk, with a creamy texture. The Caramel Top Cheesecake was simple & delicious. The homemade Carrot cake was warm & super delicious, especially with some decadent ice cream. To end such a wonderful meal, we finished off with a coffee affogato, which is essentially an espresso shot with a dollop of vanilla ice cream. As the hot espresso shot is being turned into a less warm liquid every minute, slowly I was drinking the coffee that is dipping in its Temperature with every sip, becoming better, better, and better. This hidden gem is a must explore if you are in Bangalore.