Ganesh Restaurant: Heaven For All Non-Vegetarians In Bangalore

img-gallery-featured
Fast Food Restaurants

Ganesh Restaurant

Koramangala, Bengaluru
3.0
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

183, 5th Cross, 5th Block, Koramangala, Bengaluru

image-map-default

Great For

What Makes It Awesome?

Ganesh Restaurant In Bangalore serves freshly cooked food which is served piping hot. Exceptional service and food that you can't forget once you've had it. The Fish Fry is one of the best I've ever had, so don't give that a miss at all. Hurry Up!

How Much Did It Cost?

Under 500

Best To Go With?

Family, Big Group

Fast Food Restaurants

Ganesh Restaurant

Koramangala, Bengaluru
3.0
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

183, 5th Cross, 5th Block, Koramangala, Bengaluru

image-map-default