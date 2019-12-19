Ganesh Restaurant In Bangalore serves freshly cooked food which is served piping hot. Exceptional service and food that you can't forget once you've had it. The Fish Fry is one of the best I've ever had, so don't give that a miss at all. Hurry Up!
Ganesh Restaurant: Heaven For All Non-Vegetarians In Bangalore
Fast Food Restaurants
- Price for two: ₹ 300
- Delivery Available
What Makes It Awesome?
How Much Did It Cost?
Under 500
Best To Go With?
Family, Big Group
Fast Food Restaurants
- Price for two: ₹ 300
- Delivery Available
Comments (0)