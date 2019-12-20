When In Wayanad, Don't Forget To Book This Beautiful Homestay!

Homestay Close To Nature: If you ever plan to visit Wayanad "My green homestay" is one of the best properties available. This property is located 30 km after Sultan Bathery. The property is an equal combination of traditional infrastructure, Facilities that make you feel at home and a true blessing of mother nature. There is a patio that leads you to a natural pool and a beautiful bamboo umbrella. To top it all, there is an additional kitchen provided outside next to a camp fireplace that gives you the option to cook in case you would like to. Nikhil and his father super hosts and the stay will always be remembered because of their impeccable hospitality. Nikhil took us for a 2-hour nature walk as well.