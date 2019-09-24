A Hub For Hot Chocolate & Desserts In Ashok Nagar

Happy Belly Bakes already has a great name in Bengaluru for its Desserts and Hot Chocolate. We visited this new outlet on Residency Road before some days and the experience was good. Firstly, it was a bit hard to find the exact location. However, after locating the place, we could see how cute the whole outlet looks. It's a small cafe with limited seating space but it has been decorated with tiny artefacts. Coming to the food, most of the dishes from the other "Happy Belly Bakes" outlet were not available as this was a recently opened outlet. However, when we tried a couple of desserts and shakes, they were quite good. The ingredients used to makes these were definitely of very high quality. However, we couldn't find anything savoury which was good. The Rice Bowls tasted alright. Nothing very special. As Happy Belly Bakes is famous for their baked products, savoury pies and puffs could be a great addition. Lastly, the service was okay-ish. The staff members weren't very clear about some of the dishes. However, they were courteous and well mannered. The dishes I liked are as follows: -Dark Hot Chocolate -Mushroom Quiche -Minty Oreo Shake In a nutshell, I've had better experience in the other outlets of HBB, but because the outlet is quite new, I'm sure that they will come to the same level within some months. A must-try for their delicious Hot Chocolate.