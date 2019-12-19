Go Italia is a cute little place right in the IT hub of Bangalore, Electronic City is quite the hangout spot. The place has really fun games like UNO, mini goofball etc. in each table so that you can have fun while you wait for the food. Oh! and the best part, its totally budget friendly and the food is great. So go ahead and try this place!
Go Italia- A Cute Little Place With Some Amazing Food
Casual Dining
- Price for two: ₹ 800
- Delivery AvailableWi-Fi Available
Great For
What Makes It Awesome?
How Much Did It Cost?
₹500 - ₹1,000
Best To Go With?
Family, Big Group, Bae, Kids
Also On Go Italia
