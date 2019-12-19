Go Italia- A Cute Little Place With Some Amazing Food

Casual Dining

Go Italia

Koramangala, Bengaluru
4.0
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

NGV Club Building, 915, NGV Main Road, 6th Block, Koramangala, Bengaluru

Great For

What Makes It Awesome?

Go Italia is a cute little place right in the IT hub of Bangalore, Electronic City is quite the hangout spot. The place has really fun games like UNO, mini goofball etc. in each table so that you can have fun while you wait for the food. Oh! and the best part, its totally budget friendly and the food is great. So go ahead and try this place!

How Much Did It Cost?

₹500 - ₹1,000

Best To Go With?

Family, Big Group, Bae, Kids

