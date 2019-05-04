Maziga's food makes this place awesome. Chef Javed Ahamad curates the best Indian dishes which is a delight. I cannot describe the taste of all the dishes I had but it’s really an experience to dine here. To sum it up, the best fine dine in Bangalore.
Maziga Is A Great Place For Luxury Dining
Casual Dining
- Price for two: ₹ 1800
- Delivery AvailableWi-Fi Available
- Nearest Metro Station: Baiyappanahalli
What Makes It Awesome?
How Much Did It Cost?
₹1,000 - ₹3,000
Best To Go With?
Family, Bae, Kids
Also On Maziga
