Maziga Is A Great Place For Luxury Dining

img-gallery-featured
Casual Dining

Maziga

Krishnarajapura, Bengaluru
4.0
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

VR Bengaluru, 3rd Floor, 60/2, ITPL Main Road, Krishnarajapura, Bengaluru

image-map-default

Great For

What Makes It Awesome?

Maziga's food makes this place awesome. Chef Javed Ahamad curates the best Indian dishes which is a delight. I cannot describe the taste of all the dishes I had but it’s really an experience to dine here. To sum it up, the best fine dine in Bangalore.

How Much Did It Cost?

₹1,000 - ₹3,000

Best To Go With?

Family, Bae, Kids

Casual Dining

Maziga

Krishnarajapura, Bengaluru
4.0
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

VR Bengaluru, 3rd Floor, 60/2, ITPL Main Road, Krishnarajapura, Bengaluru

image-map-default