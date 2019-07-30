Modern Indian Cuisine In Indiranagar!

Bakasura finds yet another modern indian cuisine hotel. Street storyss at indiranagar took bakasura away! The ambience here is quite decent. Small yet fancy! Coming to the food. The modern touch is fabulous. You get baigan ka barta with pita bread. And the baigan ka barta was soooo good that bakasura had 3 plates of it. Starting from the starters to the dessert, everything had that modern touch. The presentation was good and the staff were damn friendly. Bakasura recommends this place. If you are in Indiranagar and want to explore something modern, then this is the place to be!