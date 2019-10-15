This Restaurant In Whitefield Is Worth Every Penny!

Maziga is really worth visiting the restaurant. The ambience and food both will make you happier. The ambience is very cool with good light effects. They have casual dining. The main reason I can appreciate them is for their taste and uniqueness of the food. They are mainly famous for their non-veg menu. But me being vegetarian I was amazed by their twist given to the veg menu. They just replaced non-veg dishes to the veg. It was just an awesome thing. Their imported wines are way too tasty. In food, "Chaat masala yoghurt" was really good. It served it in a spoon. Everyone has tasted upma, but their upma is something different which is called "Cottage cheese with upma and lime sauce". The best combo. "Veg brain pav" was mini and tasty. "Risotto khichadi" had nice flavours which seemed healthy too. The interesting part was "Veg biryani", which was served in mini cups. The taste was just too good. "Chef special sorbet" was good to eat when hot. "Aloo with lime sauce" was nice tangy including lime flavours. "Gilawat kulcha" was nice soft to eat. "Edamame beans soup" have to try for sure. The way of eating it is nice as they pour soup into the bowl. Desserts were cute to look and yum in taste too. "White chocolate gol gappa" was a tiny one with white chocolate. "Thandai pannacotta" was my fav thing. If you are bored with normal kulfi, then try "Turmeric kulfi" here. "Berries shake" was nicely chilled and good. "Thandai" was cool as the name. Service is quick and good. Staff is friendly too. Overall it's a really good place to enjoy your meals.