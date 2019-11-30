A Nature-Themed Restaurant Serving Great North Indian & Pan Asian Food!

Xochi meaning a flower and these guys nailed it with the nature theme related to plants in every table and corner, wooden furniture planters and creepers and no AC. Coming to food, they have a widespread menu starting from desi food to Pan Asian food. We tried the following drinks and dishes during our visit 🔶 Drinks: Spiced lemon punch, Bahama mix, sugar bliss and beetle smack. Beetle smack was very different and refreshing. Vodka based cocktail with beetle leaf and minty flavours. Also, I loved the Bahama mix which is white rum-based with slight tender coconut taste. Must try ones. 🔶 Starters - Bharwan paneer tikka: The best masala and sumptuously filled between 2 paneer slices..!! Spicy, tangy masala is a great combination with bland paneer. Chatpata kumbh: Perfectly picked huge mushrooms filled with malai masala that has an appropriate amount of Indian spices. Cinnamon, clove were the main flavors in it. Again masala is generously filled and it's heavy when you eat. Corn and spinach hargow: One of the best momos I had in recent days. The very thin outer layer, through which even the filling was visible. Very difficult to make such thin momos. Spinach and corn filling were very yummy too. Simple filling yet very tasty with the integrate mix and red chutney 🔶 Main course - Dal makhani - I wouldn't say one of the best, yet very much better from many other places serving dal makhani. Creamy and mushy with tadka. Lasuni Palak - one of my favourite desi dishes. Again, very delicious and perfectly prepared with overpowering garlic flavour and mushed palak..!! Along with these, we had different varieties of rotis and naan Thai green curry - my favourite and must try..!! Perfect Thai curry after a long time...!! Jasmine rice accompanied by this Thai curry would surely satisfy your craving and hunger. 🔶 Dessert - Chocolate Divine - a chocolate globe with vanilla mousse inside. It's not gonna ooze out like the general expectation, but heaven for a chocolate lover. Blueberry cheesecake - must try again from the dessert section. Very soft, cheesy and a crumbled biscuit base. Very delicious Chocolate brownie with vanilla ice cream. I would surely recommend this to people who want to have a peaceful meal amidst the nature theme ambiance. One huge plus point, it has a huge parking area so no need to worry about that too.