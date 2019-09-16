A Newest Addition In JP Nagar For Some Amazing Beers & Food

It's a new chapter for Stories. I loved visiting their pub in JP Nagar which was pocket-friendly and always had a decent vibe. This is their new chapter with the brewery which brings in more rock with some scintillating atmosphere and great food. The ambience of this place is pretty good. They have a nice little garden and an artificial pond, with nice and unique hanging around the place. Their seating arrangement is pretty good and they can accommodate good 150-200pax. Service at the restaurant is pretty good. The crew members are very responsive and courteous. What did I eat? -Chicken Suya Kebab: A delicious chicken kebab, covered with the gun powder. The presentation looked simple but the chicken starter tasted good. -Mutton Fergana: The mutton Fergana was the best among all the non-veg starters which I had. It was cooked well. Right spices were present in the right place. The dahi gave them the softness which was required. -Mangalorean Tawa Prawn: Our coastal cuisine from Mangalore. This reminded me of the prawn fry which I had in Mangalore. -Khowsuey: One of the best Khowsuey that I have tasted to date. It was a vegetarian Khowsuey with a great mild spicey coconut milk and with varieties of toppings available. -Cheese Garlic Bread: A nice simple garlic bread with pretty interesting presentation. -Chicken Tikka Pizza: A pizza loaded with fresh mozzarella and generous chicken chunks. They tasted great. -Decadent Mousse: Loved their presentation and their taste. It was chocolaty throughout. -Chilled Rabdi Cake: Another amazing rabdi cake which had layers of saffron and the evergreen condensed rabdi was simply awesome. -Tres Leches: It was just wow. Perfect. All in all the Stories brew chapter is very promising. Their beers are one of the best in the area. I loved the Dunkel and hefeweizen. Their non-veg starters and desserts are the best. Do not miss them at any cost. The place is always at the high sound and you'll enjoy them.