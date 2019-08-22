Nevermind is a new addition to the bars in Indiranagar and this one is definitely upping its game. The ambience and decor are breathtakingly royal and fancy. They have good cocktails too. The chicken pizza was delicious. Obviously, it’s a little overpriced but a must-visit for the beautiful decor of the place.
Nevermind: A New Addition To The Bars In Indiranagar
Lounges
- Price for two: ₹ 2000
- Wi-Fi Available
- Nearest Metro Station: Indiranagar
What Makes It Awesome?
How Much Did It Cost?
₹1,000 - ₹3,000
Best To Go With
Big Group, Family, Bae
