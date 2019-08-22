Nevermind: A New Addition To The Bars In Indiranagar

img-gallery-featured
Lounges

Nevermind - Bar & Social

Indira Nagar, Bengaluru
4.3
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

614 & 615, 12th Main Road, HAL 2nd Stage, Indiranagar, Bengaluru

image-map-default

Great For

What Makes It Awesome?

Nevermind is a new addition to the bars in Indiranagar and this one is definitely upping its game. The ambience and decor are breathtakingly royal and fancy. They have good cocktails too. The chicken pizza was delicious. Obviously, it’s a little overpriced but a must-visit for the beautiful decor of the place.

How Much Did It Cost?

₹1,000 - ₹3,000

Best To Go With

Big Group, Family, Bae

Lounges

Nevermind - Bar & Social

Indira Nagar, Bengaluru
4.3
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

614 & 615, 12th Main Road, HAL 2nd Stage, Indiranagar, Bengaluru

image-map-default