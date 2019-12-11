This New Cafe, Springold Would Definitely Amaze You!

Springold Cafe has recently opened up in 5th Block, Koramangala and the cafe just looks fabulous. It has two floors with classy artefacts and seating space. The moment you enter the cafe, you can truly understand why "luxury café" is synonymous with this place. Coming to the service, the hospitality was great. The staff members were very courteous and polite. They helped us with everything that we wanted and made sure we don't have any complaints. Lastly, this restaurant serves only vegetarian beverages and food items. So, coming to the beverages, everything was quite good. I loved the milkshakes, coffees and the hot chocolate. However, the food wasn't that impressive. It can definitely be improved a lot. The things that I liked are as follows: Beverages: * Vietnamese Iced Tea * Hazelnut Chocolate Shake Food: * Cheese Jalapeño Maggi Overall, it's a great place to visit. Loved the whole experience!