Top Class Ambience & An Exclusive New Menu At The Bengaluru Brassiere

A clean pool with an awesome decor in open air and poolside tables and buzzing Metro outside is what I can describe the setting as "Top Class Ambiance" in the new Bengaluru Brassiere at Hyatt Centric. Chef Manish Uniyal has created a fantastic menu with dishes made of ingredients sourced locally. Top-notch cocktails with an amazing presentation welcome us, even the cutlery is so well chosen and customized. Chocolate milkshake is a must-try mocktail. Cocktails have a huge range includes one with a concoction of Coffee and Rum and many fruit-based ones too. These are named after Lalbagh and many other local Bengaluru places. The basic Bengaluru cuisine starts with soft idlis and chutney, here we have Pudi Idlis with Chutney, where button-sized idlis are smeared with ghee and gun powder is served with coconut chutney. Stir-fried Mushrooms garnished with a seasoning of Bell peppers is the one for Mushroom lovers. Irani Murg is another appetizer which should not be missed for it's amazing marinated flavour. Chicken Spring rolls consist of juicy chicken wrapped in the rolls with a slight spice. The Buratta here is my favourite dish, where a Naan smeared with pesto and made on a Tandoor served with locally sourced cheese and tandoor tomato. Bengaluru's staple and favourite Bisibele Baath can be termed as a highlight with a perfect balance of flavour and served with Khaara Boondi, which is a typical Old Bangalore style. Dal Makhni and Naan are decent. The biryani here has more meat than rice. Veg Biryani is a delight. Pizzas are worth a try and the Mushroom Risotto tasted perfectly amazing. Desserts here get a special mention for their awesomeness. Banoffee Cheesecake and Kesar Phirni were too good. The Apple tarts come from the wellness menu and I coin it as a healthy dessert.