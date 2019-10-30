Drop By This New Pan Asian Restaurant At Whitefield!

Ebony, second outlet at Varthur main road, Whitefield. After the success of pan Asian, they have come up with the north Indian. They started this restaurant 25 years back Beautiful setting, mouth-watering dishes, and excellent services, They have both outdoor, indoor seating and can accommodate up to 50 people at a time. The furnish of this place is absolutely mesmerizing and we have visited this place on weekend lunch with my friends. Mocktails we tried here is Sheherzade Starters we tried -Salonee broccoli -Shahi Khumb Galouti -Salt & Pepper Lotus Root: it was good and crispy. -GunPowder Eggs: it was one of my favorite. -Kakori Kebab -Akasaka Prawns: it was soft and melting. -Thai Crispy Lamb Main Course- -Assorted Bread and Steamed Rice -Nalli ka Salan: it is one of the recommended dishes -Mrs.Palekars Saraswat Prawn Curry Desserts -Malai Kulfi -Chocolate Moksha with Salted Caramel Icecream -Tender Coconut Souffle And finally ended up with -Jasmine Tea. Overall, the restaurant is just amazing. Drop by asap!