1522 - The Pub: Fancy cocktails and great starters perfect place for all your partying or hanging out with friends I tried out these following things * Veg platter: Get everything you wanna try in a single plate and try out their amazing starters in one platter * Fried corns: Crispy and tasty corn that's fried until they are golden brown and served * Jalapeno cheese balls: CHEESYYY inside and crisp layer outside the blast of the cheese in your mouth that you will love every bite of it * Gajar ka halwa and custard: These desserts are lovely and authentic in its original sense which is how any dessert is to be served . All in all a great experience
All Things Fancy: Drop By 1522 For Their Yum Cocktails & Appetizers!
Pubs
- Price for two: ₹ 1400
- Delivery AvailableWi-Fi Available
What Makes It Awesome?
How Much Did It Cost?
₹1,000 - ₹3,000
Best To Go With?
Big Group, Family, Bae, Kids.
Also On 1522 - The Pub
Other Outlets
- Delivery Available
- Nearest Metro Station: Mahalakshmi
- Delivery Available
- Nearest Metro Station: Jayaprakash Nagar
Pubs
- Price for two: ₹ 1400
- Delivery AvailableWi-Fi Available
Other Outlets
- Delivery Available
- Nearest Metro Station: Mahalakshmi
- Delivery Available
- Nearest Metro Station: Jayaprakash Nagar
Comments (0)