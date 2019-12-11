All Things Fancy: Drop By 1522 For Their Yum Cocktails & Appetizers!

1522 - The Pub: Fancy cocktails and great starters perfect place for all your partying or hanging out with friends I tried out these following things * Veg platter: Get everything you wanna try in a single plate and try out their amazing starters in one platter * Fried corns: Crispy and tasty corn that's fried until they are golden brown and served * Jalapeno cheese balls: CHEESYYY inside and crisp layer outside the blast of the cheese in your mouth that you will love every bite of it * Gajar ka halwa and custard: These desserts are lovely and authentic in its original sense which is how any dessert is to be served . All in all a great experience