All Things Fancy: Drop By 1522 For Their Yum Cocktails & Appetizers!

Pubs

1522 - The Pub

Koramangala, Bengaluru
4.2
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

3, 2nd Floor, 80 Feet Road, 4th Block, Koramangala, Bengaluru

View 3 Other Outlets

What Makes It Awesome?

1522 - The Pub: Fancy cocktails and great starters perfect place for all your partying or hanging out with friends I tried out these following things * Veg platter: Get everything you wanna try in a single plate and try out their amazing starters in one platter * Fried corns: Crispy and tasty corn that's fried until they are golden brown and served * Jalapeno cheese balls: CHEESYYY inside and crisp layer outside the blast of the cheese in your mouth that you will love every bite of it * Gajar ka halwa and custard: These desserts are lovely and authentic in its original sense which is how any dessert is to be served . All in all a great experience

How Much Did It Cost?

₹1,000 - ₹3,000

Best To Go With?

Big Group, Family, Bae, Kids.

Other Outlets

1522 - The Pub

Malleswaram, Bengaluru
4.3

1522, 17th Cross, Malleshwaram, Bengaluru

1522 - The Pub

Mathikere, Bengaluru
4.3

Devaraja Arcade, 23, New BEL Road, Mathikere, Bengaluru

1522 - The Pub

JP Nagar, Bengaluru
4.2

613, Opp. Sindhoor Convention Center, 15th Cross Road, JP Nagar, Bengaluru

