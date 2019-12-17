Visit This Bar & Kitchen For Some Fancy Cocktails & Yum Food!

Raahi neo bar and kitchen a new place in town located at st marks road above Nexa showroom. Its a must-visit place in Bangalore, coming to the ambience is world-class and amazing decor and seating arrangement are too classy. We have visited this place on the weekend for lunch with friends and the staff was so friendly and the service was too quick. We started with cocktails which they have taken inspiration from different elements of the world water, air, fire, earth, ether. Later I tried rotary club( a unique name) and I tried urban bird( Bacardi black with pineapple puree and berry shrub). Starters we had Amuse bouche of home-brewed kombucha and a tiny bit of chips, Dil leaf rasam with golibajji( it was too good ), Corn kebab( it was my fav), Beja fry with crispy dosai( a unique dish), Peri Peri chicken and Topli paneer. In the Main course, we had Yak cheese datchi with tingmo gurung bao bread and Sizzling Kadai paneer with roti(Kadai paneer was made live in front of the table). Coming to the Desserts we had Coconut(special desserts from raahi), Chocolate (it was my favourite), milk 5 and Filter coffee Ratings : Food:- 5/5 Service:- 5/5 Ambience:- 5/5