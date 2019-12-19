A New Pub In The City To Overlook The Tech Park Crowd!

La Mafioso is a new place with great interiors near manyata tech park and a new change in the crowded Nagawara area with lots of options for munching & gulping. The pub has decent interiors and great choices of beer and food that keeps you engaged for a long time. They have draught beer and also various mocktails and cocktails that are reasonably priced and mafia themed interiors with lots of mannequins adding depth to the design of the theme and a half vintage car that is delightful to watch in the entrance of the pub. Overall, a great addition to the pub city alongside the main centres that provide enough liquor to the drinkers all day.