A new sweet shop around the corner in Banaswadi! Kanti's Chain of Sweets known for their parathas, sweets and chats have finally come on board the HRBR Layout and has opened the doors to the public with lip-smacking samosas served with sweet and green chutney, samosa chats that make your tongue go smacking for more taste. This chain also has amazing parathas and do not forget to try them along with their snacks that will make your mouth watering for more & more of it. Do visit the place to give your tastebuds a treat of a lifetime!
A New Sweet Shop In Banaswadi For You To Satiate Your Sweet Cravings
Under ₹500
Family, Big Group, Kids, Bae
