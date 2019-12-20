I happened to chance upon this new Tea Cafe, Chai Sutta Gupshup in Kalyan Nagar. The vibrant exterior immediately caught my eye and I was tempted to check it out. It kinda felt the most appropriate place to be on a chilly winter evening. The interiors are inviting and rustic, the vibes super cool. They have an array of teas and quick bites to go with the tea. We ordered a few things and everything was delicious. I am definitely going back again, highly recommended :)
A Newly Found Haven For All The Tea Lovers! Drop By This Pretty Outlet
Cafes
- Price for two: ₹ 200
- Delivery Available
Under ₹500
Family, Big Group, Bae, Kids
