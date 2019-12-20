A Newly Found Haven For All The Tea Lovers! Drop By This Pretty Outlet

Cafes

Chai Sutta Gupshup

Kalyan nagar, Bengaluru
323, 4th Cross Road, 3rd Block HRBR Layout, Kalyan Nagar, Bengaluru

What Makes It Awesome?

I happened to chance upon this new Tea Cafe, Chai Sutta Gupshup in Kalyan Nagar. The vibrant exterior immediately caught my eye and I was tempted to check it out. It kinda felt the most appropriate place to be on a chilly winter evening. The interiors are inviting and rustic, the vibes super cool. They have an array of teas and quick bites to go with the tea. We ordered a few things and everything was delicious. I am definitely going back again, highly recommended :)

How Much Did It Cost?

Under ₹500

Best To Go With?

Family, Big Group, Bae, Kids

