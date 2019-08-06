A North Indian Vegetarian Fiesta At The Delhiwala's Kitchen

I was visiting my friend over the weekend for some work, and we were thinking about what to have for lunch. We saw this new place, The Delhiwala's Kitchen which was opened just about 50m from his house, and being from Delhi, I couldn't stop myself from visiting it. Based on looks, it isn't that fancy and is like any neighbourhood restaurant. However, when the food came, our perception completely changed. We tried it, just exchanged glances and continued eating quietly. It was that delicious, that we couldn't utter a single word till it got over. The service speed is nice and fast. The following section gives a brief overview of all the dishes that we tried: -Sweet Lassi: This was slightly sweet, but you can ask them to make it less sweet or any way you want it to be. It had just a little flavour of Elaichi and was on the thicker side (not thickest). For 35/- a glass, it was a steal and worth having. -Dahi Kebab: This for us was the highlight of the day. It was the perfect example of what a Dahi Kebab should be. Crispy fried on the outside and melt in the mouth lightly sweetened hung curd with chopped capsicum inside, this was just too good. It also had a sprinkle of chaat masala on the outside, which just added that zing making it an all-round marvel. -Paneer Do Pyaaza: Another amazing dish, the paneer that they serve is just too good, and probably the softest paneer that I've had in Bangalore. They make it all in house, and you can feel it melting in the mouth. This dish was slightly sweet because of the caramelized onions, and also had just that little spiciness to tingle your taste buds. Malai Kofta (7/10) - This was slightly bland as compared to the first two dishes. While it seemed ok, but something was lacking both in terms of salt, sweetness and richness that you desire from a Malai Kofta. The koftas, however, were nice and soft. -Chilli Cheese Naan: You might not find a lot of cheese on it, but the naans were made to perfection. They had a generous sprinkling of red chilli flakes on it that was just perfect for us and made for an amazing accompaniment for both the Kofta and Paneer dishes. -Garlic Naan: Again, crispy and perfect in terms of execution, along with a generous amount of chopped garlic on it. Probably a little brush of butter would have added a little softness and made it one of the best I've ever had. However, for its price, it was worth every penny. -Kheer: Another beautifully made dish, with saffron strands which you could see swirling around. Moreover, they cooked it for about 3 hours, which concentrated that natural creaminess of the milk in itself. You could feel the Mawa bites in the mouth coming together and just melting all over your palate. Also, it wasn't sweetened too much, and so we didn't even feel heavy after having this dessert. Overall, a really good option for those living in and around Brookfield. Their food is very delicious, and also great value for money. Moreover, you can see that there isn't any colour used in those dishes, and you don't feel heavy.