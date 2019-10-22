Weekend Plans? Visit This Beautiful Palace With Your Fam In The Heart Of The City

Monument

Bangalore Palace

Jayamahal Road, Bengaluru
4.2

Near Mount Carmel Institute, Jayamahal Main Road, Jayamahal, Bengaluru

What Makes It Awesome?

Bangalore being a Silicon Valley of India, it even has a historical heritage to be explored. Architecture is a visual art, and the buildings speak for themselves. This palace has a beautiful European touch which was the residence of Maharajas of Mysore. Being in Bangalore if you have seen only Concrete jungle then I'm sure you'll be left astounded when you set your eyes on Bangalore Palace.

How Much Did It Cost?

Under ₹500

Best To Go With?

Family, Big Group, Bae, Kids.

