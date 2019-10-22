Bangalore being a Silicon Valley of India, it even has a historical heritage to be explored. Architecture is a visual art, and the buildings speak for themselves. This palace has a beautiful European touch which was the residence of Maharajas of Mysore. Being in Bangalore if you have seen only Concrete jungle then I'm sure you'll be left astounded when you set your eyes on Bangalore Palace.
Weekend Plans? Visit This Beautiful Palace With Your Fam In The Heart Of The City
Monument
- Nearest Metro Station: Cubbon Park
What Makes It Awesome?
How Much Did It Cost?
Under ₹500
Best To Go With?
Family, Big Group, Bae, Kids.
Also On Bangalore Palace
Monument
- Nearest Metro Station: Cubbon Park
Comments (0)