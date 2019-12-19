Treat Yourself To Amazing Middle Eastern Desserts, Ice Creams & More!

Located in one of the busiest places of Bangalore, in the middle of a busy street, This place Cream N cha is a small cafe where you get amazing middle eastern desserts and many other small bites. They also have a vivid variety of ice creams too. The interior is very well made, woodwork in the interior is kept simple and neat and the lighting was so good and not hitting the eye. The chairs were very comfy and had a vintage look. The staffs very very friendly and also gave good suggestions on what to try Recently few friends and I visited this place in search of a very special kind of a dessert called Kunafa / Kanafeh a Middle Eastern dessert made with thin noodle-like pastry, or alternatively fine semolina dough, soaked in sweet, sugar-based syrup, and typically layered with cheese, or with other ingredients such as clotted cream or nuts. Preparation - The cook removed it from the freezer and placed it directly on the flame and started to heat it and while heating it he was slowly brushing ghee on it at least for 5-8 min. The entire dessert was brushed with ghee several times to and fro. We thought that the dish would be heavy to digest and was waiting to get finished, finally, the cook took some sugar syrup and poured it all around the desert on the hot pan and the entire dish soaked it up. The kunafa was then transferred to a plate and drizzled with badam, pista and almond powder and then given to us. Taste - once the kunafa was in our hand it was finished in no time, the aroma of it was very gentle and mild, when you fork in the dish you can see the cream tat is stuffed inside it and surprisingly the kunafa was very light and the sweet was well balanced and our taste buds were satisfied. The taste of it was very mellow and lingered in my palate for a while. Tip - They provide 4-5 kinds of varieties in the kunafa and we tried out the basic one. They are open till 2 am every day, they also have Baklava sweet Box which can be purchased. Thanks to Baklava for such a wonderful dessert and thanks to Cream N Cha.