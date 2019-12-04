Tom's Restaurant Serves Rich Mangalorean Cuisine In Koramangala!

Tom's Restaurant already has a legacy of its own in Bangalore when it comes to Mangalorean cuisine. It has been around for a long time now and is considered one of the legendary restaurants for sure. A restaurant with such a simple seating arrangement and plain decor, it prefers to speak with its preparation of food. The ambience is not anything extraordinary but the place is quite clean and tidy. Coming to the service, the waiters and staff members are very courteous and well behaved. Moreover, the manager briefed us regarding the cuisine served by Tom's and how it is different from any other Mangalorean restaurant. This place follows the cooking style of Mangalore Christians, hence the dishes here taste unique and fabulous. Lastly, the food was phenomenal. A place with zero vegetarian dishes makes a statement regarding their flavourful non-veg dishes. They neither serve any specific beverages and desserts for now, as they simply serve what they are best at- amazing starters and curries. Tom's certainly lived up to my expectations and I'm sure every non-vegetarian would like it. It's meaty heaven! Definitely worth the visit