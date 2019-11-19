Pretty Interiors, Brewery & Fab Food: This Brew-Garden Is Where We're Spending Our Weekends!

46 ounces is a brew garden in electronic city phase 1. It is filled with lawn and has a small pond with a fountain. It has a seating capacity of more than 400 with outdoor seatings. We visited this place on Sunday afternoon for lunch with friends. we loved their wooden seating and the interiors. The service was quick and the staff was friendly. Right now they serve four beer on tap Kolsch, Hefeweizen, Indian pale ale, and stout. The starters we tried: - Dahike kabab: it was too good and highly recommended. - prawn salt and pepper: it was too tasty - Tangra chilly chicken - Assorted veg and nonveg pizza: wood-fired pizza and it was wheat base. Main course we had: - Phadhai flat rice noodles: was so spicy and too good. - prawn yellow curry with steam rice: my favorite was prawn curry, it was too delicious. - Dal makhani - Veg sabz pulao - Assorted Indian bread - mutton gongura Desserts we had: - Pizookies: I liked it very much. Overall, this is really nice to spend time with your friends over good food and beer!