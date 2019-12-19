A Perfect Hideout With Some Amazing Food And Drinks In Domlur

Murphy, an Irish themed casual dining and microbrewery serving some amazing continental and few Indian cuisines, located opposite Embassy Golf Links, Domlur. It's a hidden gem, a cosy place with lit ambience. Good music, friendly and cooperative staff, various seating option available. A good place to hang out with friends and family. Visited this place on Sunday evening for dinner, found they are hosting Oktoberfest event. A separate menu curated only for the festival which is Irish themed. The costumes, the decor, green caps all over the place all shouting out Irish. Tried quite a few dishes and would love to recommend these. The Chicken Sausages, which are the festive exclusive. 3 different types of sausages with varieties of sauces. Each having a unique flavour of its own. -The Onion Rings: Literally the biggest onion rings in town. Hot and crispy wings tossed with Peri-Peri. A spicy good experience. -Balsamic Marinated Mushroom Skewers with basil pesto: If you are a fan of mushrooms then this is a must-try, button mushroom smothered in balsamic, pepper and garlic. Served with fresh salad and pesto sauce. -German Chocolate Cake: A treat for Chocolate lovers. Gooey layered Chocolate cake loaded with coconut pecan frosting. Would like to thank Mr Hari and team for their excellent service, hospitality and making our dining experience a pleasant and experience one. Cheers!! Bon Appetit!