Eatapita is a small and cozy place is located in Kammanahalli and serves Greek, Mediterranean, Arabic, and Lebanese cuisine!! These mouth-watering dishes are cooked to perfection and the meat is juicy and tender! We have Shish Tawook, Harissa Chicken, they are served with a side of pita, fries, and dips. Along with this, we had cheese and chicken sausage Manakish!
A Perfect Mix & Match Of Some Delicious Cuisine At Cute & Cozy Cafe!
Fast Food Restaurants
- Price for two: ₹ 600
- Delivery Available
- Nearest Metro Station: Baiyappanahalli
₹500 - ₹1,000
