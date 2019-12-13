A Perfect Mix & Match Of Some Delicious Cuisine At Cute & Cozy Cafe!

Fast Food Restaurants

Eatapita

St.thomas town, Bengaluru
4.1
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

Nehru Road, St. Thomas Town, Bengaluru

Great For

What Makes It Awesome?

Eatapita is a small and cozy place is located in Kammanahalli and serves Greek, Mediterranean, Arabic, and Lebanese cuisine!! These mouth-watering dishes are cooked to perfection and the meat is juicy and tender! We have Shish Tawook, Harissa Chicken, they are served with a side of pita, fries, and dips. Along with this, we had cheese and chicken sausage Manakish!

How Much Did It Cost?

₹500 - ₹1,000

