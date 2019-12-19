Make A Day Trip To This Architectural Marvel That's Two Hours From The City

The Veerabhadra temple in Lepakshi is an architectural wonder more than a religious centre. The temple houses a lot of interesting and mysterious things. It also has extraordinary details and carvings. This temple is known for its mysterious hanging column/pillar. The architectural features of the temple are in Dravidian architecture with a profusion of carvings and paintings at almost every wall and ceiling. They narrate the stories of the epics Ramayana, Mahabharata, and other puranas. The Nandi in this temple is one of the largest in the country. It is monolithic and is bedecked with bells and garland. It's 20 ft in height and 30 ft in length. Within the temple complex in the eastern side, there is a huge boulder of granite stone which has a carving of coiled multi- hooded serpent providing an umbrella cover over a linga. The Nandi faces this linga which is placed 660 ft away from the temple. The temple is located 120 km from Bangalore and 79 km from Nandi Hills. So hit this place too if you are heading to Nandi Hills. PS - Hire a guide in order to experience the extraordinary details and carvings in the temple. This temple is filled with stories. You might miss out a lot of things otherwise.