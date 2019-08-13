A Perfect Place To Escape Into A Whole New World Of Fantasy!

This is one such place that has dumbstruck me totally! Nevermind has the best ambiance I've ever seen. Each corner is a masterpiece! Right from the entrance, to the lush green & floral set up. They have cute igloo pods which are very exciting. These pods cater to both large groups and couples. There are some hidden cozy corners which is the best way to get some privacy and away from the crowd. Well, there is a lot more, the fancy Island bar is perfect to get clicked. The mirror ceilings, elegant drapes & furniture, and magnificent chandeliers. Delicious food I had while I was sipping into some amazing cocktails. Cocktails: Spiked Hot Chocolate Smoking Pink Downfall Sangria Slush Food: Chicken Drumsticks Veg Spring Roll Chicken & Mushroom Bao Baked Masala Pomfret Veg & Chicken Dumplings Desserts: Tiramisu JD Chocolate