When In Koramangala, Visit This Outlet For Some Amazing Small Bites!

Go Italia shifted to a new location and don't be sad that it's shifted, you can be more happy that its shifted to bigger place! So they have opened doors in NGV club, Koramangala. Been with my group of friends for dinner and was very impressed with the ambience, food and even the pricing too! Located in 4th floor this place gives a majestical view! Good seating capacity with basic ambience. We did try few starters,pizza,pasta and a beautiful dessert. Very impressed with the taste be it starters or main course or even dessert! Was very impressed with the qauntity and qauntity that they offer. I just got a small introduction about the place, hygiene, pricing! Very pleased with the entire staff and the owner himself. Beautiful place for family, team lunch or even a party too. They do serve alcohol at this place, overall I have all the reasons why one should not miss this place when in Koramangala.