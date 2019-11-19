Vegetarians, Rejoice! This Restaurant Is Definitely Winning Hearts!

Street storyss: A vegetarian restaurant in Indiranagar, the name itself says about it, the dishes here are named differently. The presentation of the food here is awesome, the ambience is cozy and beautiful interior. The staff is very friendly and the service was too good. We visited this place on Sunday for lunch with our friends. What all we tried: - Kokum masala - Nimbu pani: it was unique. - Mango chilli and coconut cream. Starters we tried: - Avocado mousse - Bangkok stir fry - Burmese cucumber salad: - Papad and khakhra - Fafada - Thai corn cake: the was too good. - Textures of eggplant: different name but tastes good. - Palak patta chat - Rajma Ghee kichadi: it was my favorite. Desserts - Frozen gulkand kheer: It was too good. - Frozen coffee malai. Overall for 2 people cost you about 1300-1500