Trot To This Outlet For Their Yum Starters & Desserts!

Float Brewery: Multi storeyed microbrewery in the vicinity of north Bangalore with starters that amaze you as well as their Desserts that I feel in love with. Beer being the most important part of this place they have made sure to provide their 100% to the way it tastes to way it gets you high as well * Triple wit IPA: Though I love wine when I sipped this I ditched it and went this beer. They have these perfect beers because of English brewing company they are linked with who provide their service to some top-notch breweries in town * Desserts are on my mind since the time I saw their gooey Chocolate lava cake: You may prefer going here for this alone once you have had it here * Sushi: Let it be veg or nonveg the sushi here is so authentic and true to its taste you may have it all after you have one of these * Khao-Suey-This bowl of happiness is served with various toppings to add on into the noodle dipped coconut gravy * Crystal Dumpling Veg: crisp of water chestnuts with the addition of spinach though you may love spicy food but thought it's bland a taste that it serves will be divine