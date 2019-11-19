One Stop Destination For Tandoori Kebabs & Arabian Special Cuisine In Whitefield

Le Charcoal: One of the best places with a cosy ambience to hang out with friends. They serve Indian, Mediterranean and Arabian style dishes. The kebabs both veg and non-veg varieties are the specialities of this place, at reasonable prices. We started with some veg starters like Paneer aachari cheese tikka which was drool-worthy, the paneer was soft, the mushroom starter Shabnam ke moti was lucious, well marinated and beautifully presented. Their Chinese starters like Baby corn Manchurian and Dragon chicken are also good picks from their menu, they know what their customers want, sweet n spicy flavours mixed so well. I really loved all their starters and decent presentation. Coming to non-veg starters and kebabs, there's no end to it. As they are specialised in Arabian cuisines and Indian kebabs, we liked the Lahori chicken tikka here. My favourite pick has to be Murgh malai tikka, very well dressed and beautifully presented. The chicken inside was soft, luscious and way too delicious. The Nizami kalmi kebab was again a hit, a full plate is enough to satisfy your hunger. I also ordered the sesame honey chicken which was on the sweeter side and loved it to my surprise. . The main course spread was also very welcoming. Ever heard of Dal Bhukara, a combination of Dal makkhani and Aloo bhukara which was surely interesting and Delicious. It went well with some Laccha paratha and tandoori naan. Peshwari paneer tikka masala and Mushroom matar masala were just made to perfection for the main course meal. Amritsari kulcha, Onion chilli cheese kulcha, Achar Mirchi ki roti were some spicy, scrumptious bread to go with the main course. Chicken Bharta with minced chicken went wonders with some hot ghee rice full of aromas. Here one can find the authentic flavours. You can always choose some coolers and Mocktails like Kiwi sunrise, Guava mojito or Mint lime cooler. Coming to my last favourite desserts section, we found that they house some very delicious desserts. The Gajar ka Halwa is the best in the whole of Bangalore I would say, just like homemade halwa with homemade khoya and ghee, as I said they maintain the authentic taste so well, even the Phirni and Gulab jamun were too good. The service is not doubted very good and satisfying, only that it takes sometimes a bit of time because u have ordered tandoor items and kebabs, which requires time for proper cooking. So have a little patience, it is surely a wonderful experience.