Fat Unicorn is a awesome place in town, filled with a variety of ice creams, macrons and also pastries with loads of toppings. I tried the following three scoops of ice cream on a taco. I chose Golden Madagascar, vanilla Pistachio and bubble gum They had it all sorted from the start of the waffle to the presentation. Totally loved the whole concept. So they have two floors the above one has a place to sit and enjoy either the ice cream or the Woodfire pizza. It was worth the money.
You've Got To Try Varieties Of Ice Creams, Macarons & More At Fat Unicorn!
Dessert Parlours
- Price for two: ₹ 300
- Wi-Fi Available
₹500 - ₹1,000
Bae, Kids, Family, Big Group
