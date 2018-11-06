The J on Church Street serves a variety of delicious fries at reasonable prices. The quantity and quality, both are great. Plus, they have some yummy shakes too.
Pop By This Eatery To Try A Variety Of Fries & Shakes
Fast Food Restaurants
- Price for two: ₹ 550
- Delivery Available
- Nearest Metro Station: M.G. Road
What Makes It Awesome?
What Could Be Better?
It would be so much better if the fries didn't become soggy so quickly.
How Much Did It Cost?
Under INR 500
Best To Go With?
Big Group, Bae, Kids, and Family.
Also On The J
Fast Food Restaurants
- Price for two: ₹ 550
- Delivery Available
- Nearest Metro Station: M.G. Road
Comments (0)