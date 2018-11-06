Pop By This Eatery To Try A Variety Of Fries & Shakes

Fast Food Restaurants

The J

Ashok Nagar, Bengaluru
₹ ₹ ₹ 

Phoenix Arcade, 16/4, Near Little Goa, Church Street, Ashok Nagar, Bengaluru

What Makes It Awesome?

The J on Church Street serves a variety of delicious fries at reasonable prices. The quantity and quality, both are great. Plus, they have some yummy shakes too.

What Could Be Better?

It would be so much better if the fries didn't become soggy so quickly.

How Much Did It Cost?

Under INR 500

Best To Go With?

Big Group, Bae, Kids, and Family.

