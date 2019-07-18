A Place Where Food Is A Visual Treat, China Bistro

China Bistro is a classy restaurant present in the crowded roads of Indiranagar. As the name suggests, this place serves tasty Pan Asian dishes along with a whole array of various Asian delicacies. The bar here looks quite attractive along with glass decor and doors. Moreover, a touch of black over the walls and the chairs gives the place a rusty look. Secondly, the service was great. The waiters were very courteous and helpful and the manager kept on checking with us consistently to take our feedback regarding the food. Lastly, being a fan of Pan Asian cuisine; I liked all the dishes served here. The presentation was top notch and the taste was quite good as well. However, the drinks and the main course could have been better. The dishes I liked the most and would recommend are: -Eight Treasure Chicken Soup -Chicken Basil Dumpling -Fire Roasted Mandarin Chicken -Fish in Black Pepper Sauce -Buddha's Fu (Dessert) Food- 4/5 Ambience- 4/5 Service- 4.5/5 Presentation- 4.5/5 Overall- 4.5/5