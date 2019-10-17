Drop By This Pocket Friendly Breakfast Place In Btm!

Namaste: So last week, while I was Strolling around in BTM in the morning, I came across this place. It looked quite attractive to me and as it was breakfast time. I decided to check it out. As they say, the first impression is the last, this place really impressed me. This place was so clean and organized. Also, with a sterilized mechanism was dishwashing. Coming to food, I tried Masala Dosa and Idli Vada. The Masala Dosa was so crispy with a sufficient amount of stuffing. It was served with a very yummy Coconut Chutney. The Idli was so soft and the Vada very Crispy from outside and soft from inside. A perfect Idli and Vada. A very reasonable place for an amazing breakfast. A must visit place.