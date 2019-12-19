A Pop Of Colour Never Hurts

I was struggling for a year with premature hair greying and after nothing worked, I decided to take a step and get my hair coloured. For the ones who are not bold to experiment it is a big step. And it was a big step for me too! I didn't want my look to drastically change. I was too conscious of the colours being used and where to get it done. I thought of trying out Bodycraft since they are also well rated and reviewed for their spa and salon services. But for hair colouring, I wasn't sure about it! To my relief, they not only did a brilliant job but also the amount of effort that was put in by the entire styling team was commendable! They were in no hurry. The senior stylist first sat with me and discussed the colours I should go for and which ones I should not. She also explained the entire process of how it works etc. The hair colouring process took 3 hours as I went for full coverage with crown streaks. I was really happy with their efforts and the output too! I give them full points for their hospitality and service and full points for the work and efforts!